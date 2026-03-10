Chennai: Renovation of Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus causes traffic congestion, confusion among passengers

CHENNAI: Renovation work at the Tiruvanmiyur Bus Terminus has led to traffic congestion and confusion among passengers, with buses being temporarily parked along surrounding roads for the past six months.
Due to the ongoing works, buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) are being stationed along nearby roads as there is no space available inside the terminus for parking.
“The absence of notice boards, which indicate where buses are being halted, has made it difficult to locate and board them,” a passenger lamented. “The situation is particularly challenging for elderly passengers, women and students. Sudden halts by buses along the road have also increased the risk of collision with vehicles approaching from behind. This too worsens traffic congestion.”
Kavin, a resident of the locality, pointed out that bus drivers often parked their vehicles near small roadside eateries and shops where they could conveniently eat or take a break. “As a result, buses are frequently parked along the roadside near these establishments, leading to traffic bottlenecks when other buses and vehicles attempt to pass through the stretch,” he added. “Buses sometimes remain parked for long durations. Also, multiple buses arrive at the same time, further aggravating traffic congestion and causing inconvenience to the public.”
Residents also fumed that buses were not operating according to scheduled timings. The public has urged authorities to regulate bus parking and take steps to ensure smoother traffic flow.
An MTC official told DT Next, “Due to the renovation of the terminus, buses are being temporarily parked at alternative locations. Local buses have been arranged to stop along the South Avenue Kamaraj Nagar route, while buses operating through East Coast Road are stopping near the Tiruvanmiyur Market route. Temporary arrangements are made after obtaining permission from the traffic police and the Greater Chennai Corporation.”