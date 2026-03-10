Chennai: Renovation of Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus causes traffic congestion, confusion among passengers

Due to the ongoing works, buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) are being stationed along nearby roads as there is no space available inside the terminus for parking.

“The absence of notice boards, which indicate where buses are being halted, has made it difficult to locate and board them,” a passenger lamented. “The situation is particularly challenging for elderly passengers, women and students. Sudden halts by buses along the road have also increased the risk of collision with vehicles approaching from behind. This too worsens traffic congestion.”