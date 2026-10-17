Chennai: Renovated Nageswara Rao Park criticised over concretisation

The central structure, a large roof-like framework built around an existing tree with a seating area underneath, has particularly rankled residents, who questioned its purpose and utility.

“We don’t know what it will actually serve,” said Sangeetha, a Mylapore resident, questioning whether the structure would function as a roof or be pleasing to the eye. “It’s a mindless architecture with no value.”

The redevelopment has revived concerns over the loss of the park’s earlier character. In August, more than 50 residents, civic activists gathered in protest against what they described as the increasing concretisation of the park. “When you look up, you’ll not see the sky. The park was dense with trees. Now the space feels like a ground,” said Karpagambal (72), who was watching her grandson play in the park. However, she welcomed the expanded play area for children.