Chennai: Renovated Nageswara Rao Park criticised over concretisation

CHENNAI: The four-acre Nageswara Rao Park on Luz Church Road, Mylapore, which reopened on Friday after redevelopment at a cost of Rs 8.49 crore, has drawn criticism from residents over the changes to its green spaces, the design of a massive structure at its centre and the narrowing of walking paths. Some works also remain incomplete.
The central structure, a large roof-like framework built around an existing tree with a seating area underneath, has particularly rankled residents, who questioned its purpose and utility.
“We don’t know what it will actually serve,” said Sangeetha, a Mylapore resident, questioning whether the structure would function as a roof or be pleasing to the eye. “It’s a mindless architecture with no value.”
The redevelopment has revived concerns over the loss of the park’s earlier character. In August, more than 50 residents, civic activists gathered in protest against what they described as the increasing concretisation of the park. “When you look up, you’ll not see the sky. The park was dense with trees. Now the space feels like a ground,” said Karpagambal (72), who was watching her grandson play in the park. However, she welcomed the expanded play area for children.
The walking paths are another concern for regular visitors. “It used to be a wide walking path. Now it has shrunk, and we are yet to see how it manages the swelling crowd which this park usually gets,” said Venkatesan.
Residents have also complained about the lack of covered seating, saying there is no adequate place to sit under shelter if it suddenly starts raining. Meanwhile, redevelopment work is yet to be completed.
Green patches are yet to be fully laid, lighting work is continuing, and boundary markings for one of the badminton courts are still pending. The park had remained largely unusable after storm water drain construction (SWD) began in 2024. The redevelopment project, launched in September 2025, was originally scheduled for completion by February 2026.
The park has now been reopened with facilities including 1,600m of walking paths, two fountains, a 7,532 sq ft children's play area, a 3,228 sq ft badminton court and a 4,800 sq ft Mexican lawn. To manage rainwater, a 195m long SWD and a 1,076 sq ft rainwater management facility have been created.