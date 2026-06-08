Chennai: Renovated Amma Park in Saidapet to reopen this week after 10-month closure

New amenities to serve all age groups

R Shiva, a resident, pointed out, “Senior citizens and children had been affected by the lack of accessible open space for walking, jogging and recreation. People living within a radius of about 1.5 km have been forced to look elsewhere for exercise and leisure activities. Reopening the park will benefit thousands of residents.”

Several residents said that the closure had deprived children of a safe and convenient place to play. “With schools reopening, the park’s inauguration will provide much-needed recreational space for families in the neighbourhood,” a parent averred.

Workers at the site said that most of the renovation work had been completed. “Cleaning operations and CCTV installation are the only tasks remaining before the park is opened to the public,” a worker told DT Next.