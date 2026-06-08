Chennai: Renovated Amma Park in Saidapet to reopen this week after 10-month closure

CHENNAI: Residents of Saidapet are set to regain access to the upgraded Amma Park on Kodambakkam Road this week, with the long-delayed renovation works nearing completion. The park, which has remained closed since August 2025, is expected to be inaugurated for public use in the coming days, bringing relief to regular visitors who have been waiting for its reopening for nearly 10 months.
The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) undertook the park’s redevelopment at a cost of Rs 2.91 crore.
Saidapet MLA M Arul Prakasam said that the project had entered its final phase. “Installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras is under way and the park will be inaugurated for public use this week,” he added.
According to CMDA, the upgradation works included modernised play equipment, a renovated skating court and badminton facility, seating arrangements, walking and jogging tracks, a refurbished fountain, toilet facilities, a small science park and exercise equipment. The park, spread over 3,857 sqft, is maintained by the GCC.
J. Kathir, secretary, Amma Park Users Association, said, “The facility was inaugurated in 2016 by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa through video conferencing during the tenure of then Mayor Saidai Duraisamy. Renovation works began in August 2025 and residents have been waiting for 10 months for the park to reopen. Around 1,000 people across all age groups would visit the park every day in the morning and evening before it was closed. Many senior citizens had particularly missed spending time at the park’s yoga podium.”
Residents added that the reopening could not come at a better time, with the city’s summer heat limiting opportunities for outdoor recreation.
R Shiva, a resident, pointed out, “Senior citizens and children had been affected by the lack of accessible open space for walking, jogging and recreation. People living within a radius of about 1.5 km have been forced to look elsewhere for exercise and leisure activities. Reopening the park will benefit thousands of residents.”
Several residents said that the closure had deprived children of a safe and convenient place to play. “With schools reopening, the park’s inauguration will provide much-needed recreational space for families in the neighbourhood,” a parent averred.
Workers at the site said that most of the renovation work had been completed. “Cleaning operations and CCTV installation are the only tasks remaining before the park is opened to the public,” a worker told DT Next.