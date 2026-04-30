Chennai: Relocate Tasmac from Arunachalam Street, urge Saligramam residents

Sangeetha, a resident of Arunachalam Road, lamented, “Pavement near the bar is largely encroached upon by vehicles of patrons. Furthermore, the crowd smoking at the tea shop leaves no room for women to walk. Hence, we’re forced to walk on the main road, compromising our safety.”

Concurring with her was a local vendor near the Tasmac outlet, who also questioned the officials’ lack of accountability for public safety. “Pedestrians, particularly women and children, feel unsafe crossing the stretch, especially after dark. A large number of college students frequent the bar, as it is positioned directly opposite a private college,” added the vendor.

There are three bars functioning within a 1-km radius on Arunachalam Road. Residents have submitted a formal complaint to AMV Prabhakar Raja, Virugambakkam MLA, to relocate this specific outlet to a non-residential area immediately. “He has sent a formal letter to the Office of the Enforcement Wing Deputy Commissioner to initiate the relocation process immediately. Residents in the nearby buildings are suffering immensely; the bar must be moved to alleviate this public inconvenience,” Sangeetha added.