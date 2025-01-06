Chennai registers first HMPV case, treatment underway

CHENNAI: Two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases were reported in Chennai on Monday.

The report added that the two cases involve children who are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city.

The first case was reported in a private hospital in Chetpet. A child admitted with fever, cough and breathing difficulty was tested and found to be infected with HMPV.

The second case was also reported at a private hospital in Guindy. The child was presented with respiratory problems, fever, cold and cough and was initially diagnosed with flu. Later, the diagnostic tests revealed it to be HMPV.

The state health department officials are holding a meeting to discuss the safety measures and preventive action to be taken across the State.