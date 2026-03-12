Chennai: Reeling under academic stress, college student takes back kidnap plaint

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday said the kidnapping allegations of a 22-year-old college student were fabricated.
The woman is a Tiruchy native and a B.Tech student who arrived in the city two weeks ago for an internship.
According to her initial complaint, when she was walking along a road in Kotturpuram on Monday, four men had bundled her into a car and had drugged her. She said in the complaint that she was let off after an hour and she received morphed photos of her from two phone numbers the next day.
However, on Thursday, the woman reportedly told investigators that she was stressed and overwhelmed by her academic commitments and did not realise what she was doing.
"As soon as we received the complaint, we registered a case. The Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) wing interviewed the complainant. There were some inconsistencies and eventually, the complainant stated that she had fabricated the story. She is being counselled," a senior police officer with city police said.