Chennai records six zero fatality days after GCTP’s initiative kicked off

Greater Chennai Traffic Police,GCTP,Zero Accident Day,accidentsCHENNAI: As part of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) campaign started in the first week of August to observe a “Zero Accident Day” on Monday (August 26), the city has so far recorded six days without any fatal accident since their campaign started.

The aggressive campaign has resulted in the reduction of fatal accidents and accidents involving grievous injuries in August this year in comparison to last year, the police said. “A total of 28 fatalities were reported to date since the beginning of this month in comparison to 41 fatal accidents in the corresponding period of 2023. This amounts to a 31.7% reduction in fatal accidents,” an official statement said. Further, in August 2024, a total of 56 accidents with grievous injuries were reported as against 146 accidents reported last year in the same period, it said.

This amounts to a 61.6 % reduction in grievous accidents directly correlating to the shift of accidents from grievous to simple injuries due to the adherence to traffic rules, the statement said.

From rewarding the MTC drivers who caused zero fatalities to conducting awareness programmes for cab drivers, delivery agents, students, and various stakeholders, the GCTP has kept itself busy for the past three weeks to achieve the goal of zero accidents. They also tapped social media to create awareness about their campaign and roped in celebrities including film actors and the Chennai Super Kings team to spread the message besides the Instagram reels competition.

Additional Commissioner of Police, R Sudhakar presented prize money of Rs 3 lakh to the winners of the Instagram reels competition on Sunday.