Chennai records 3.42 cm average rainfall as heavy showers cause waterlogging

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded an average rainfall of 3.42 cm in the 24 hours ending 6 am on Saturday (October 17) as heavy showers lashed several parts of the city from Friday (October 16) evening, causing water stagnation in low-lying areas.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has stepped up precautionary measures and deployed teams to clear stormwater drains and address waterlogging.
According to the GCC's cumulative rainfall report, heavy rain was recorded at seven locations, moderate rain at 41 locations and light rain at 14 locations.
Perambur recorded the highest rainfall at 8.79 cm, followed by Madhavaram (8.70 cm), Mullai Nagar (8.06 cm) and Manali New Town (7.44 cm). Meenambakkam received 6.36 cm, Thiruvottiyur 6.21 cm, Kathivakkam 5.43 cm and Nungambakkam 4.68 cm.
GCC commissioner G S Sameeran inspected the Aranganathan Subway, water collection sumps, pump rooms and stormwater drains in Saidapet on Friday evening to review preparedness for the continuing spell of rain.
The regional deputy commissioner (North) inspected water stagnation on 18th Street in B V Colony, Vyasarpadi, along with officials.
In the Adyar zone, regional deputy commissioner Aftab Rasool inspected tree-pruning work on D G S Dinakaran Road, where 60 trees were trimmed overnight.
He also reviewed patchwork, stormwater drain works, road cleaning, side-road restoration and the removal of silt and debris on Arcot Road.
In the Teynampet zone, a dedicated team was deployed to clear silt from catch pits and remove debris from stormwater drains on Besant Road, identified as a vulnerable spot for recurring waterlogging.
Regional deputy commissioner (Central) H R Kaushik reviewed the measures. The continuous rainfall has also increased water levels in catchment areas across the city's lakes.