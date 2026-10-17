Chennai records 3.42 cm average rainfall as heavy showers cause waterlogging

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has stepped up precautionary measures and deployed teams to clear stormwater drains and address waterlogging.

According to the GCC's cumulative rainfall report, heavy rain was recorded at seven locations, moderate rain at 41 locations and light rain at 14 locations.

Perambur recorded the highest rainfall at 8.79 cm, followed by Madhavaram (8.70 cm), Mullai Nagar (8.06 cm) and Manali New Town (7.44 cm). Meenambakkam received 6.36 cm, Thiruvottiyur 6.21 cm, Kathivakkam 5.43 cm and Nungambakkam 4.68 cm.