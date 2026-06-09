Chennai: Rear wheels of school bus detach while in motion

CHENNAI: The rear wheels of a private school's bus detached while in motion in Oragadam on Monday. The private school is located in Padappai and was picking up students from kindergarten and primary classes on the first day.
Police said the bus was travelling towards the school with nearly 40 students on board when both rear wheels suddenly came off and rolled away. The vehicle shook violently before coming to a halt.
The terrified children cried, and passersby and locals rushed to evacuate them. Fortunately, the vehicle did not overturn, and no injuries were reported. The Oragadam police arrived at the spot and coordinated with the school management to arrange an alternative bus.
The students were later transported safely to the school. The bus had reportedly received a fitness certificate after undergoing a recent inspection by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials and district authorities ahead of the reopening of schools.