Chennai: Real estate broker lured via app, robbed

CHENNAI: The Mambalam police arrested three persons for allegedly luring a 53-year-old real estate broker looking for a same-sex partner through an app, threatening him with a knife and forcing him to transfer Rs 35,000 via GPay.
The complainant was asked to come to a house on New Street in T Nagar around 4 pm. One of the accused led him into a vacant ground-floor house, where two others were waiting. The trio allegedly locked the door, threatened him with a knife, snatched his mobile phone and forced him to transfer Rs 35,000 through GPay to an account before letting him leave.
The victim later informed his brother and lodged a complaint. Accused Sudhakar (19), Sathish (19), and Vigneshwar (27) were arrested, and Rs 21,000 was recovered from them.