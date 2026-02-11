Chennai: Re-laying sans milling poses flood risk on OMR

Relaying a 200-foot-wide stretch over more than 20 km could displace 60 to 70 lakh litres of rainwater, worsening waterlogging in low-lying neighbourhoods and IT parks along the corridor.

The OMR (Rajiv Gandhi Salai), a key IT corridor, has a history of inundation even during moderate rainfall, with roads turning into channels that strand commuters and disrupt operations in offices and residential complexes.