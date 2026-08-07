Chennai: RBI staff jumps into Adyar River over financial loss; search on

The missing man has been identified as S Mohankumar (30), who resides in the RBI staff quarters on Kamarajar Road in KK Nagar. He works at the RBI office in Parrys Corner, police said.

According to police, Mohankumar had taken a bank loan worth several lakhs and also borrowed additional money from friends and invested it in online trading. The venture reportedly resulted in heavy losses. Family and colleagues said Mohankumar had been visibly distressed and depressed for the past few days due to the financial setback.

On Wednesday night, he went to the Kotturpuram Adyar Bridge and suddenly jumped into the river. Shocked bystanders immediately alerted the fire department and police.

Teams from the Nandanam fire station rushed to the spot and began a search operation, which continued late into the night. The search resumed on Thursday morning.

Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are investigating.