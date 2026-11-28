CHENNAI: Chennai Port is set to establish a direct container shipping service with Ranong Port in Thailand, with the vessel TCI Surya scheduled to make its maiden call at the port in the first week of December.
The new liner service, operated by TCI Seaways, a division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd, is expected to strengthen maritime connectivity and boost trade between India and Thailand.
The service follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Chennai Port Authority and TCI Seaways. It will establish a direct maritime link between India's east coast and Thailand's Andaman Sea coast, providing exporters and importers with an additional shipping option.
The initiative is also expected to strengthen regional maritime connectivity under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) framework and open up new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The direct service is expected to offer a more efficient and reliable shipping option for businesses engaged in bilateral trade.
Chennai Port Authority has been making efforts to attract new shipping services and expand its connectivity with key international trading partners.