Chennai rallies for injured Devoid with 6-day fundraiser concert

The concert series is being held at Aura Studio, T. Nagar, till May 10, from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm every day. Entry is limited to 75 people per day to keep the space safe and intimate. Attendance is on a firstcome, first-served basis through prior registration only. A minimum donation of Rs 1,000 is required for each day, and the donation will be valid only for the selected date. The organisers said the event is not just about raising funds, but also about showing Devoid that the Chennai music community stands with him during his recovery.