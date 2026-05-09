Chennai rallies for injured Devoid with 6-day fundraiser concert

Chennai's independent music community has come together to organise ‘Turn Up For Devoid,’ a six-day fundraiser concert series to support the recovery and rehabilitation of local artist Devoid after a tragic road accident while returning from Bengaluru.
The accident claimed the life of Sarvesh Bairav and seriously injured Devoid and fellow passenger Deepika Rajeswari. After spending 10 days in the Critical Care Unit, Devoid has shown encouraging signs of recovery.Members of Chennai’s music community are now coming together to offer financial and emotional support during his rehabilitation.The fundraiser is being organised by Devoid’s close friends and collaborators, including Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman from Supernova, Giri (Gininand), who has opened Aura Studio for the performances, singer-composer Manoj Krishna, rapper Arcus, and Srikanth from The Chennai Scene.
The concert series is being held at Aura Studio, T. Nagar, till May 10, from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm every day. Entry is limited to 75 people per day to keep the space safe and intimate. Attendance is on a firstcome, first-served basis through prior registration only. A minimum donation of Rs 1,000 is required for each day, and the donation will be valid only for the selected date. The organisers said the event is not just about raising funds, but also about showing Devoid that the Chennai music community stands with him during his recovery.