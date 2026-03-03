Chennai: Rajasthan duo arrested in Gujarat for burglaries in Parry's Corner

The burglary came to light on January 26 when Rameshkumar Jain (55), who runs a cosmetics outlet, found his shop's shutter forced open and Rs 1.30 lakh missing. Soon, it came to light that another shop in the same complex was also targeted, and Rs 65,000 was stolen from the shop.

The police reached the scene on information and learnt that the burglars had also struck at three other shops, but no valuables were stolen.