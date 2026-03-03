Chennai: Rajasthan duo arrested in Gujarat for burglaries in Parry's Corner

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men from Gujarat in connection with a break-in at six shops in a commercial complex in Parry's Corner and escaped with valuables worth several lakhs.
The burglary came to light on January 26 when Rameshkumar Jain (55), who runs a cosmetics outlet, found his shop's shutter forced open and Rs 1.30 lakh missing. Soon, it came to light that another shop in the same complex was also targeted, and Rs 65,000 was stolen from the shop.
The police reached the scene on information and learnt that the burglars had also struck at three other shops, but no valuables were stolen.
Personnel attached to the Flower Bazaar police station reviewed CCTV footage and traced the suspects to Rajasthan and Gujarat. With help from the Surat police, a police team detained Ishwar (42) and Ganpat Singh (38), both from Jalore district, Rajasthan, on February 27.
They were produced before a magistrate in Surat, after which a transit warrant was obtained, and the duo were brought to Chennai. They were produced before a magistrate here and remanded in judicial custody.
The police said that both the arrested persons are serial offenders and are involved in theft cases in other states, too. The police said a third accomplice remains at large and teams are searching for him.