Chennai rains: Slow-moving traffic reported on these key roads; check here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Traffic Police issued an update on the traffic situation in the city at 3 pm, following the rainfall on Wednesday (October 16).

The continuous rains caused waterlogging, leading to the closure of certain subways and slow-moving traffic on key roads. Accordingly, the Ganesapuram Subway in the north/west direction has been closed due to flooding.

Roads where traffic is moving slowly due to water accumulation include Blue Star Street, Mettupalayam, Demellows Road, Anjaneyar Temple Road, Kannikapuram, and Madhavaram High Road, all in the north/west direction. On the south and east direction, vehicular traffic is slow on MGR Salai near the food court, the traffic police informed.

Additionally, traffic has been diverted to GNT Road following closure of Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road.

In the update, the authorities confirmed that all fallen trees in affected areas were cleared, ensuring smoother traffic flow in those localities.