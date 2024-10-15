Chennai rains: Short termination and cancellation of train announced due to waterlogging, check details

CHENNAI: Three express trains are cancelled and short terminated owing to water logging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi Railway Stations following heavy rain, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Superfast Mail leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.50 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled.

Train No 12676 Coimbatore - Dr MGR Chennai Central Kovai Superfast Express that left Coimbatore at 3.15 pm will short terminate at Perambur.

The train is partially cancelled between Perambur and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Saptagiri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.25 am on Wednesday is fully cancelled.