Chennai rains: Sales spike for umbrellas, raincoats in city

CHENNAI: While the whole city was anxious over rain-related issues such as waterlogging, traffic gridlock, etc, retailers vendors selling umbrellas and raincoats were a happy lot.

The red alert warning issued by the weather department proved to be profitable for sellers as umbrellas and raincoats have been selling like hot cakes.

On Monday and Tuesday, there was a huge crowd at the Broadway market, one of the main commercial spots in the city, buying umbrellas and raincoats of different sizes and colours.

On Wednesday, after the rains let up, the market was crowded again with customers purchasing umbrellas and raincoats ahead of the next rain.

“Sale is high for umbrellas and raincoats whenever there is rain. We sell both items below Rs 1,000 in our stores. Umbrellas that cost Rs 150-200 are most sought-after here,” said H Syed Thaseen of M S Rahim stores.

“Sales have increased from Tuesday. We sell umbrellas and raincoats at a price range between Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 depending on the size, variety and quality,” said the seller in Sri Jamuna Stores.

However, the trend is a bit different with roadside vendors.

“The sale is less when it rains. Customers prefer to buy from us before the rains begin. We sell umbrellas for Rs 100,” said M Rani, a seller in Broadway.