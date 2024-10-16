Chennai rains: Pit left open on Pallavaram-Kundrathur road; public puts garland to warn commuters

CHENNAI: The streets of Anakaputhur were flooded by Tuesday afternoon, leaving many commuters stuck on the bumpy roads.

The underground drainage work has been going on in Anakaputhur for a while, and the pits have not been closed properly.

“Despite several requests and complaints to the Tambaram Corporation to repair the roads before the rain, no steps were taken,” lamented a resident.

“Now during the rain, most of the roads, especially Jawaharlal Nehru Road which links Pallavaram and Anagaputhur, are completely flooded.”

Many residents complained that motorists have fallen in those pits, and were injured.

“An ambulance also got stuck on Tuesday. The Tambaram corporation must take the issue seriously and work on closing the pits properly after the rain stops,” opined another resident.

On Pallavaram-Kundrathur Road near Mananchery, Kundrathur, there were open pits in several places, leading to many accidents. Residents tried contacting the Highways department to repair the pits but since there was no proper response, residents used small banana trees, and placed them on the pits and put a garland on them.

“Trees help in avoiding accidents, and it’s also a protest against the Highways department for the bad road condition,” averred a resident.

Other areas in Tambaram were not much affected and water-logging was not reported anywhere.