Chennai rains: Minister EV Velu blames Chennai Metro Rail for OMR flooding

CHENNAI: PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu on Wednesday blamed Chennai Metro Rail's ongoing work for flooding Rajiv Gandhi Salai, well known as Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

Reviewing the rain-damaged roads and stormwater drains, the minister said that he saw news reports on the flooding along OMR on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

"Last year, the OMR was not flooded during the monsoon rains. This year, due to the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail works, there are hindrances to flood water drainage in some places. Hence, we have kept motor pumps in 19 places to dewater the OMR into Buckingham Canal, " he said.

Inspecting the Madhya Kailash, SRB Tools junction, Thoraipakkam, Karapakkam and Okkiyam Maduvu on OMR, Velu said that the chief minister has ordered widening the Okkiyam Maduvu bridge from 100 m to 200 m to increase the draining of floodwaters from Velachery and Pallikaranai Marsh into Buckingham Canal.

"After the widening of the bridge, it would help faster draining of the flood waters, " he said, adding that the work would be carried out by Chennai Metro Rail.

On the flooding of the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Arumbakkam Metro Station, he said that Virugambakkam Canal water is flowing over the road during heavy rain leading to flooding. He instructed the officials to take measures to prevent such flooding in the future.

In the city, he said that the state highways department maintains 270 km of road, 347 small and big bridges and 237 km storm water drains.

"Six vehicular subways in the city were operated as usual with the support of 51 HP capacity motor pumps, " he said.