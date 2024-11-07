Chennai rains: Manali New Town gets 120.6 mm rainfall in 12 hrs; six stations record over 50 mm

CHENNAI: Manali New Town recorded more than 120 mm rains while it was over 100 mm between 6 am and 6 pm in Madhavaram, on Thursday, as monsoon showers returned to Chennai after a break.

According to data from the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Manali New Town and Madhavaram recorded 120.6 mm and 104 mm, respectively, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1), Manali (Zone 2), Kolathur (Zone 6), and Anna Nagar West (Zone 8) recorded 69.6 mm, 79.5 mm, 81.3 mm, and 66.3 mm, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ayapakkam and Ambattur (Ambattur zone) received 59.8 mm and 50.7 mm, respectively.

Other areas, including Valasaravakkam, Maduravoyal, Vadapalani, and Nungambakkam, received rainfall between 20 mm and 40 mm.

The southern zones, including Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur, received the least rainfall, receiving less than 15 mm.

The average rainfall for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was 37.5 mm, the data added.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels, various parts of north and south Tamil Nadu might witness moderate spells in the coming days.