CHENNAI: Due to overnight and early morning rainfall on Tuesday, only schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday, while colleges are set to operate as usual on November 12.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, Chennai District Collector confirmed that schools will be closed on Tuesday, however, colleges will function as usual.

The collectors of Chennai's neighbouring districts Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu have stated that colleges in their jurisdictions will function as usual.

A low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday is likely to bring heavy rain over several coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, from Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 16 districts in TN until November 15.