Chennai rains | Don't park at these stations: Chennai Metro Rail Limited advisory

CHENNAI: Following heavy and ongoing rains in the city, the Chennai Metro Rail has issued an advisory to the public highlighting inundation of roads near Metro stations.

1. Passengers are advised to immediately move their vehicles from the two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking lots at St. Thomas Mount Metro Station due to the rising water levels.

2. Waterlogging in B-Road, Koyambedu is observed, passengers are requested to access Koyambedu Metro Station through Foot over bridge from Poonamallee High Road, Landmark – Rohini Theatre side.

3. There is water logging from Main Road till St Thomas Mount Metro station. Access to enter the station has been cut off by Road. Passengers are requested to use the foot over bridge in St.Thomas Mount Sub-urban railway station for interchanging purposes to access the St Thomas Mount Metro Station.

4. The platform-1 entry side escalator is switched off at Vadapalani Metro Station for safety purposes.

5. ⁠The Street Level escalator 3 & 4 is switched off at Puratchi Thalaivi Dr.J.Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro Station for safety purposes.

6. The escalator 47, 35 & 16 and Lift 16(Entrance 2), 3, 11 and 13(Entrance 6) is switched off at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station.

7. Passengers are advised not to halt their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, St.Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam Metro station and parking lots prone to water stagnation from 30-11-2024 (dates will be further updated based on the weather condition).

8. The Lift – 2 Entrance A2 is Switched off at Government Estate Metro Station due to water level increased.

9. The Entrance side B2 Lift - 5 is switched off at Thiruvottiyur Theradi Metro Station due to rain water level increasing platform level.

10. The Lift 2 – E1 Entrance side is switched off at Pachaiyappas College.

11. The Escalator 3, 6, 14, 18 & 10 and Lift 4 at St. Thomas Mount Metro Station Parking and Street Level is switched off as Water level increased street level.

12. Passengers are advised to exercise care while using the staircase at all Metro Stations.

13. Passengers are advised to use the other entry if the lift or escalator is switched off considering safety of the passengers.

15. In case of any assistance – 1860 425 1515, Women Helpline - 155370