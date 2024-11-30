Cyclone Fengal: Landfall may get delayed to December 1, says weather blogger

CHENNAI: The landfall of Cyclone Fengal, which is expected to happen on Saturday (November 30) evening, may get delayed to December 1, said weather blogger Pradeep John.

According to him, the delay in landfall is likely to bring more rains to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, because “as long as cyclone is in sea, it will create clouds suddenly and push them towards land”.

Pradeep, who is popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, is among the weather enthusiasts who have been closely tracking the progress and intensification of the weather system from low pressure to depression, deep depression, and now a cyclonic storm.

Concurring with his observation about more rains likely for Chennai and neighbourhood, another popular weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the popular social media handle Chennai Rains, said fresh spell of moderate to heavy rains were pushing into the city, as Cyclone Fengal was circulating moisture around.

“In the meanwhile, [there is] some much-needed rains over interior north Tamil Nadu, too. This would be the pattern until landfall,” he said.