CHENNAI: Following heavy and ongoing rains in the city, the Chennai Metro Rail has issued an advisory to the public highlighting inundation of roads near Metro stations.

The following information was shared by the CMRL on their social media:

1. Water logging has reduced between Main Road and St Thomas Mount Metro station. Passengers can access the station by Road. However, Parking is not permitted at the station.

2. Passengers travelling by road are advised to utilize the Arignar Anna Alandur metro station for their journey.

3. As waterlogging in B-Road, Koyambedu has been observed, passengers are requested to access the Koyambedu Metro station through the foot over bridge from Poonamallee High Road, near Rohini Theatre

4. The park side entry escalator has been switched off at B1 entrance at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro station for safety purposes. Passengers are advised to exercise care while using the staircases at all Metro stations.

5. Passengers are advised not to halt their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, StThomas Mount and Arumbakkam Metro stations as parking lots are prone to water logging from 15-10-2024 to 17-10-2024 (the dates will be further updated based on the weather condition).

6. In case of any assistance, Metro passengers are required to contact: 1800 425 1515. Women passengers can call helpline number: 155370

The CMRL urged the public to utilise metro rail service for their journey and added that further updates will be issued if there were any further developments, at 4 pm today (October 15).