Chennai rains: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi reviews monitoring measures

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a review on Tuesday to assess the monitoring measures at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ripon Building, Greater Chennai Corporation.

The government machinery has been gearing up for the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall that Chennai is expected to receive, and also the northeast monsoon that is commencing on October 15-16.

As heavy rainfall is continuing in the city, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the preparations to undertake rescue operations and asked the officials about the impact of the rain.

Udhayanidhi was accompanied by Minister PK Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R Priya.

Late on Monday (October 14) night, Udhayanidhi criss-crossed the city, visiting several areas to understand the situation first hand.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain across various parts of Tamil Nadu, with some areas facing the risk of very heavy downpours.

It has been raining heavily since morning in various areas in Chennai, including Egmore, Chintadripet, Chetpet, Purasawalkam, Triplicane, and Nungambakkam.