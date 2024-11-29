Chennai rains: CMRL asks passengers not to park vehicles in St Thomas Mount, Arumbakkam stations

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a precautionary notice urging commuters to avoid parking at two metro stations St. Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam due to the potential threat posed by Cyclone Fengal, which is expected to bring heavy rains to the region.

The advisory will remain in effect from the evening of November 29, 2024, to November 30, 2024, with the possibility of an extension depending on weather conditions.

The decision comes after previous instances of water stagnation and flooding in the metro parking lots during intense rainfall.