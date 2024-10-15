Chennai rains: CMRL adds extra Metro trains on 15.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced extra trains for Tuesday, October 15, 2024, to accommodate the growing passenger demand in light of the ongoing rains.

Service Hours:

Metro trains will run during their usual service hours between 5 am and 11 pm. The first train departs from all terminal stations at 5 am, while the last train leaves at 11 pm.

More trains:

A total of 47 trains will be in service today, up from the usual 42 trains, aimed at ensuring smoother commute for passengers during peak hours.

Accordingly, the revised Metro train schedule for 15.10.2024 is:

- Green Line (Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount Metro) will have trains running every 5 minutes.

- Blue Line (Airport to Wimco Nagar Depot) will operate trains every 6 minutes.

- Between Washermanpet Metro and Arignar Alandur Metro, trains will be available every 3 minutes.

The CMRL urged passengers to plan their travel according to the revised schedule.