Chennai rains: Closely monitoring waterlogging at all phase II sites, says CMRL

CHENNAI: For the North East (NE) monsoon and in the aftermath of recent rainfall, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has deployed stringent monitoring and inspection at all phase II project sites, stations and depots to tackle the NE rainfall.

Additionally, CMRL has also deployed 394 water pumps with various capacities to constantly monitor rising water levels across the construction sites to de-water flooded areas.

The water pumps have been deployed in all three corridors of the phase II project: corridor 3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri-SIPCOT), corridor 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot), and corridor 5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur).

"The CMRL team has been closely monitoring the waterlogging situation and implementing immediate dewatering measures at both Phase II project sites and to avoid disruptions during train operations. The inspections have been ongoing since October 14 and will continue till the monsoon season is completed, "read the official CMRL press note.

And, from the beginning of this week, CMRL top officials from MA Siddique, MD, T Archunan Director (Projects), CMRL alongside officials of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC).

Upon the recent inspection, CMRL and TNRDC mitigated the waterlogging issues along the OMR-Sholinganallur stretch. "Overnight operations have resulted in the removal of stagnant water, ensuring improved traffic flow and reducing inconvenience to commuters, "the note read.

However, to better tackle the NE monsoon, CMRL has detailed that 137 water pumps with various capacities have been deployed in corridor 3, with 116 pumps in the Madhavaram to Taramani section, 13 in the Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur section, and eight in the Sholinganallur to Siruseri SIPCOT section.

Additionally, 154 water pumps with various capacities have been deployed in corridor 4, with 122 in the Lighthouse to Powerhouse section, 32 in the Powerhouse to Poonamallee Bypass section including Poonamallee Depot.

Subsequently, in corridor 5, 103 water pumps are deployed. 60 water pumps at Assisi Nagar to Grain market section including Madhavaram depot and 43 from Grain market to Shollinganallur section, the note added.

In the busy stretch of Panagal park, CMRL has installed four water pumps in Panagal Park, two with 100 HP motor capacity and one with 25 HP and one of 10 HP motor capacity.

"The collected water will be stored in a 1.25 lakh liter Panagal Park sump constructed by CMRL and then diverted to the Nandanam Canal, "the note read.