Chennai rains: City reservoirs rise by 517 mcft in a day

CHENNAI: After the first monsoon spell, the major city reservoirs received 517 million cubic feet (mcft) of inflow from the catchment on Wednesday, while the heavy downpour in north coastal districts and delta regions brought more than 180 tanks in these areas to the brim.

Among the city reservoirs that supply water to the city, Poondi reservoir received 800 cusecs of water (450 cusecs from Krishna water and 350 cusecs inflow in catchment). The present storage in Red Hills is 2,326 mcft, an increase of 281 mcft in just the last 24 hours. The storage at Chembarambakkam reservoir, which stood at 1,223 mcft on Tuesday went up to 1,286 mcft on Wednesday due to the recent rain.

According to officials, the WRD had taken up 180 works in Chennai region to the tune of Rs 38.50 crore. After commencing the works in August, as many as 179 works have been completed. The department deployed 200 earthmovers, which were used for 80,000 hours in total, and engaged 1,500 lorries to remove debris and weeds from waterbodies and channels, including Otteri Nalla, Puzhal lake, central Buckingham canal, Porur lake.

Works have also been completed in desilting and removing debris and blockages in Adyar, Cooum and Kosasthalaiyar, besides dredging the Adyar estuary, Kovalam and Muttukadu, added officials.

The department has taken up works to desilt Cooum, Kosasthalaiyar and Muttukadu at seven places. The works have been taken up following the instruction given by deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.