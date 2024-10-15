Chennai rains: City police's 35 control rooms receive 102 distress calls, attend to all

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) which had set up over 35 temporary control rooms across the city in anticipation of the monsoon attended to 102 distress calls from Monday night and addressed them.

A traffic police Sub-Inspector attached with Valasaravakkam traffic enforcement rescued an 85-year-old woman who was stranded at her house in Royala Nagar near Ramapuram and sent her to a relief centre.

Five Subways- Perambur railway subway, Ganesapuram, Sundaram point, Madley subway and Rangarajapuram subway remained closed throughout the day due to waterlogging. There was waterlogging at Gengu Reddy subway too.

Near Madley Subway – Vehicles were diverted towardsKannammapet– Muthurangan Salai–17feet road -AranganathanSubway. Near Perambur Subway, vehicles were directed towards Murasoli Maran Bridge.

Vehicles coming from Valluvar Kottam junction towards Nagas point were diverted through Tank Bund road junction to reach Loyola College.

Trees which fell in various parts of the city were removed. Light and heavy vehicles coming from Ice House to GRH Junction in the outgoing direction were asked to take a right turn towards Triplicane High Road, proceed RatnaCafé, turn left at Jam Bazaar Junction, and continue through the Market and Royapettah Tower to reach their destination.