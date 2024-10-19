Chennai rains: 59 ponds in the city reach full capacity

CHENNAI: As many as 59 ponds have reached their full capacity and are overflowing due to the recent intense rainfall in the city.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken various initiatives to improve water bodies.

The recent rain has helped to increase the water level in the city ponds.

Notable among these are ponds in areas such as Thamarai Kulam (Tiruvottriyur zone), Elanthanoor Kulam and Burma Nagar Kulam in Manali zone, and others in several localities.

The list includes ponds like the Kanniammam Petta Kulam, Kamrajapuram Kulam, Vadaperumbakkam Kulam in Shollinganallur zone (zone 15). Many more across various neighborhoods.

The ongoing restoration of these ponds have significantly increased their storage capacity, preventing rainwater from accumulating in surrounding areas.

Additionally, the groundwater levels have risen substantially as a result, said a city corporation press release.