Chennai rains: 46 mm rain in 24 hrs; 1,500 helpline calls – how Chennai spent time since Oct 14 morning

CHENNAI: As the city faces the full fury of the early days of the northeast monsoon, which has been predicted to bring in rainfall up to 20 cm, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre Tuesday morning and said that as many as 931 relief camps, including 300 in Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) limits are ready to cater to people living in low lying areas.

Asserting that the impact of the rain has not been worse so far, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "From 6 am Monday to 6 am Tuesday, areas falling under the Chennai City Corporation’s limits received 4.6 cm of rainfall. Sholinganallur and Teynampet received a maximum rainfall of 6.1 cm. Tondiarpet (2.8 cm), Puzhal (3 cm) and Madhavaram (4 cm) received the least rainfall."

According to government sources, eight trees were uprooted in the city on the first day of rains in Chennai, as per initial reports. “300 relief camps are ready in GCC limits. 1,500 calls were received by the control centre established. About 300 relief centres with capacity to hold up to 1,000 persons each are ready with adequate stock of food, biscuits, milk packets and water bottles,” added Udhayanidhi

The Dy CM’s visit to ensure proper response to rain emergencies was accompanied by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Pointing out that about 35 common kitchens have been kept ready, Udhayanidhi said that traffic was moving smoothly in 20 of the 22 subways in the city. He admitted that the Ganesapuram and Perambur subways have been closed temporarily and assured their restoration.

"If the rain stops for an hour and a half, the subways will be cleared. Efforts are on to pump out water from over 300 areas suffering water stagnation," he said, claiming that no power outage was witnessed in any area under GCC in the last 24 hours,” talking to reporters on the first day of the northeast monsoon’s impact on capital Chennai.

Noting that the emergency control centre in Greater Chennai Corporation received 1,500 calls in the last 24 hours, Udhay said that of the 1,500 calls, about 600 have been resolved so far.

Meanwhile, the Dy CM updated on rain response across the State, stating that 931 relief camps were set up. Informing that Sivagangai and Virudhunagar received the maximum rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours at 13.5 cm and 7 cm respectively, the deputy CM said, "So far, the situation is under control. SDRF and NDRF teams have set up 26 stations in the districts neighbouring Chennai. So far, 24 teams have reached Chennai and other districts. About 89 boats in Chennai and 130 in other districts have been deployed so far. About 631 relief camps in Chennai's adjoining districts are ready."

Udhay on the part of the government assured that the State is ready to meet any emergencies. 65,000 volunteers are ready to move to Chennai for assistance in case the capital city bears the brunt of any cyclone. Stating that about 13,000 volunteers have been appointed in Chennai, the deputy CM said that more would be mobilised if found necessary.

Udhay reiterated the Chief Secretary’s advisory to IT firms to allow its employees to work from home till October 18. He said that people are not willing to move to relief camps as yet because the impact of the rain has not been so bad at the moment (going by the first day’s initial impact).

“If the rainfall level increases tonight (Tuesday), we will shift people in low-lying areas to the relief camps. All facilities are ready for them at the camps,” the deputy CM said.

Reacting to a specific query on telecom services in the city, Rajesh Lakhoni, Commissioner of Revenue Administration said that the representatives of the companies were available at the state emergency operations centre. "If mobile phone towers do not work in any locality, they will be intimated. And they will sort it out sitting out of the command and control centre handled by the State. So far we have not had any problems over the mobile networks," he added.