Chennai Railway Division records Rs 1,290 crore freight revenue in 2025-26

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern railway has recorded Rs 1,289.78 crore in freight revenue in 2025–26 while also expanding its cargo transportations and reviving key traffic streams.
The division introduced new freight segments during the year, including movement of steel pipes from Harbour to Ponmalai. It also began transporting electric vehicles, with consignments moved from Tada and Jolarpettai to destinations in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.
Container traffic for the Central Warehousing Corporation was started from Korukkupet to Noli in Delhi Division. Truck-on-Train services were operated, moving 430 trucks from Singaperumalkoil to Farukhnagar.
Limestone transport from Kamarajar Port also resumed after a 14-month gap, with consignments sent to destinations including Toranagallu and Mecheri Road.
The division also commissioned its second Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Anuppampattu near Ponneri. The facility handled its first rake of 45 wagons over a distance of 1,389 km to a private freight terminal under South Eastern Railway.