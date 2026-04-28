Chennai Railway Division records Rs 1,290 crore freight revenue in 2025-26

The division introduced new freight segments during the year, including movement of steel pipes from Harbour to Ponmalai. It also began transporting electric vehicles, with consignments moved from Tada and Jolarpettai to destinations in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Container traffic for the Central Warehousing Corporation was started from Korukkupet to Noli in Delhi Division. Truck-on-Train services were operated, moving 430 trucks from Singaperumalkoil to Farukhnagar.