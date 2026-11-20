Chennai's daily drinking water requirement of 1,246 MLD is met largely by surface water from reservoirs (80%), followed by desalination plants (about 12%) and groundwater (6%). "We should aim to tap up to 10% from groundwater in the coming days," he said.

In a CMWSSB survey of 10 lakh properties, only six lakh properties were found to have functional RWH systems in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. The GCC has a total of 17 lakh property owners, so about 13 lakh properties are structurally feasible for RWH. "Our immediate objective is to elevate functional RWH coverage from 30% to at least 70%," said the Corporation Commissioner.

Sameeran noted that over a building's 40 to 50-year lifetime, RWH structures may silt up within just three to four years. Maintenance requires only minimal cost for removing sludge, adding fresh sand or replacing cracked pipes. The Corporation is therefore educating residents and offering them technical handholding.

The GCC itself manages 1,858 public buildings, 1,003 parks and 87 playgrounds. Minor RWH defects found in its own buildings, including Ripon Building and Amma Maaligai, have been repaired, and self-audits are now under way across all 1,858 properties.

Summer-like weather is expected to set in after the North East Monsoon. Sameeran was optimistic that more spells of rain would improve storage, while minor repairs are in progress on networks and desalination lines.