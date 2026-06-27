Chennai: Quarrel over water tanker among neighbours leads to murder; main accused shot in knee by police

CHENNAI: A neighborhood quarrel between a man and two brothers while drawing water from a tanker in Nolambur on Friday (June 26) night escalated into a murder leaving one of the brothers dead and two of his family members with severe injuries.
Police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder within hours of the incident. One of the accused who resisted arrest and allegedly attacked police personnel was shot in the knee and secured, police said.
The deceased was identified as M Sanjay (24). He lived with his parents, Murugadoss (52), Selvi (48) and elder brother, M Sarath (28) in Chinna Nolambur.
On Friday night, Sarath and Sanjay were drawing water from a tanker near their house when an argument broke out with Udhaya, a local resident.
Sanjay and Sarath allegedly assaulted Udhaya and returned home. Shortly after, Udhaya returned with his brothers Rakesh, Karthik, and several friends. The group allegedly trespassed into the house and attacked Sanjay and Sarath with knives. When their father Murugadass intervened, he was also stabbed before the assailants fled.
The three injured were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Sanjay was declared as brought dead. Sarath and Murugadass are undergoing treatment.
On information, Nolambur Police registered a case of murder and formed three special teams to secure the accused.
While on the lookout for the accused, a police team had rounded up a key accused Rupesh (23) of Perumal Koil Street, Maduravoyal. He has allegedly attacked police while resisting arrest. In self-defence, police shot him in the knee and secured him, according to an official statement.
Police also arrested seven others: Naveenkumar (24) of Bethel Nagar, Injambakkam, Udhayaraj (21), Surya (20) of M.M.D.A. Colony, Maduravoyal, Karthik Raja (28), Rakesh Raja (26), Meshak (22) and Suryaprakash (22) - all from Perumal Koil Street, Maduravoyal.
Further investigations are underway.