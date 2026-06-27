Chennai: Quarrel over water tanker among neighbours leads to murder; main accused shot in knee by police

Police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder within hours of the incident. One of the accused who resisted arrest and allegedly attacked police personnel was shot in the knee and secured, police said.

The deceased was identified as M Sanjay (24). He lived with his parents, Murugadoss (52), Selvi (48) and elder brother, M Sarath (28) in Chinna Nolambur.

On Friday night, Sarath and Sanjay were drawing water from a tanker near their house when an argument broke out with Udhaya, a local resident.