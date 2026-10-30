Chennai: Pulianthope in civic pit, says VCK councillor Ambethvalavan

He said just 50 workers are tasked with collecting garbage across 200 streets in his ward. He further alleged that supervisors target women workers with false absence notices and dismiss those who arrive even five minutes late.

Highlighting stalled infrastructure, the councillor claimed that construction of a school on Ammayammal Street, which began last year, and an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Cooks Road were halted on verbal instructions from GCC officials following the change in government.

Mayor R Priya acknowledged that work on the UPHC was progressing at a snail's pace and instructed Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) Kaushik to inspect the site and issue notices to negligent contractors.

Officials explained that students from the Ammayammal Street school were shifted to Decastor Road, adding that construction stopped after the ground floor was completed, despite approval for a G+2 building, due to fund constraints. However, Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran assured the house that the school building would be fully completed as a G+2 structure to cater to student strength.

Focusing on the lack of public amenities, Ambethvalavan said his ward, populated largely by working-class and Muslim residents, lacks a community hall, while a newly constructed hall on New Ferehance Road remains unopened. An Amma Canteen on Ambedkar College Road continues to function out of a makeshift tin shed with broken floor tiles, making conditions unhygienic for daily wage earners.