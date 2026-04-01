Chennai

Chennai: Public toilet on Brick Kiln Road in Salaima Nagar unusable with leaky roof, broken doors

Though construction of two nearby facilities is still under way, residents of Salaima Nagar are entirely dependent on a single public toilet
Public toilet on Brick Kiln Road
Public toilet on Brick Kiln Road
Updated on

CHENNAI: A public toilet located along Rettaimalai Srinivasan Road, popularly known as Brick Kiln Road near Salaima Nagar, is in a dilapidated condition, with residents urging the Corporation to construct a new facility immediately.

Though construction of two nearby facilities is still under way, residents of Salaima Nagar are entirely dependent on a single public toilet.

Users of the facility face significant challenges with slippery floors leading to injuries. The situation worsens, especially for pregnant women and teenage girls, during the monsoon.

A Sekar, a resident of Salaima Nagar, said, “The Corporation is responsible for the daily maintenance of the toilet. Around 20-30 people use the facility. The leaky roof makes the floor slippery, and users find it difficult to even enter the toilet.”

Highlighting safety concerns, S Megana, a senior citizen from the locality, piped in: “The doors are broken and rusted. A few months ago, I slipped and injured my leg. After using the free toilet, I had to spend Rs 1,000 on treatment.”

DMK councillor Parithi Elamsurithi of Ward 99 said that a proposal was submitted for demolishing the existing structure and constructing a new toilet at the same location. “The work will begin after the Assembly election,” he added.

A senior Corporation official admitted that residents had been requested to bear with the situation temporarily. “Construction of new toilets a few hundred metres away is nearing completion. Once the new facility is inaugurated, the old toilet will be demolished,” the official stated.

public toilet
Dilapidated conditions
Brick Kiln Road

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