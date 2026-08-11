Chennai: Public catch chain-snatcher targetting bank staff in Triplicane

The victim, A Monisha (20) of Saidapet, is a staff member at the SBI branch on the University of Madras campus.

On Monday morning, Monisha arrived at the Omandurar Government Multi-Specialty Hospital Metro station and was walking along Swami Sivananda Road towards the campus when a man approached her and snatched a three-sovereign gold chain from her before fleeing.

Hearing her cries, the public chased the man and caught him. They then handed him over to Triplicane police. The accused was identified as P Ramamurthy (40) of Triplicane. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.