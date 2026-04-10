Chennai: Private tankers let out sewage into SWD, lament residents of Thulukathamman Koil street

CHENNAI: Residents in Pallikaranai have raised concerns over the illegal discharge of sewage by private tanker lorries into the storm water drain on Thulukanathamman Koil Street.
According to residents, on Wednesday late evening, two tanker lorries parked on one corner of the street. Two men started illegally discharging the sewage water into the SWD. After witnessing this, a few residents have raised complaints and addressed the issue.
Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a resident, alleged, “Though the installation of the sewerage line was completed a long time back, residences are not connected to it. The absence of a sewage pumping station is a long-pending demand of ours.”
Also, the discharge of the sewage has increased the mosquito menace and raised the foul smell. “The SWD was constructed to carry rainwater, but is now carrying sewage water, and eventually contaminating the water bodies,” he added.
Echoing similar concern, another resident of Kovalan Street, recalled, “A month back, sewage water was discharged on a vacant land, behind the Corporation’s commercial building in Ward 189. And it took two weeks to dry up; now similar incidents are happening in the neighbourhood. Now there are 2 problems: foul smell and mosquito menace.”
An official in the Metro Water department said that he’d instruct the local area engineer to inspect the issue. “The construction of the sewage pumping station was completed; a trial run was conducted twice. By the end of the month, the station will be operational. Residents have to apply online for a sewage connection,” he explained.