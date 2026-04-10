Chennai: Private tankers let out sewage into SWD, lament residents of Thulukathamman Koil street

According to residents, on Wednesday late evening, two tanker lorries parked on one corner of the street. Two men started illegally discharging the sewage water into the SWD. After witnessing this, a few residents have raised complaints and addressed the issue.

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a resident, alleged, “Though the installation of the sewerage line was completed a long time back, residences are not connected to it. The absence of a sewage pumping station is a long-pending demand of ours.”