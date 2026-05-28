Chennai: Private school staff arrested for embezzlement

The accused Prashanth worked at a private school in Gopalapuram. According to the complainant, Ganesan (54), an administrative assistant at the school, Prashanth stopped reporting to work since February 2 last year without informing the management.

Following his absence, the school administration conducted an audit of its accounts and found that Prashanth allegedly transferred Rs 5.55 lakh collected from people who organised events at the school into his personal bank account from June 27 last year.

The police traced Prashanth to Coimbatore and arrested him on Tuesday. A laptop, which he had allegedly stolen from the school, was seized from his possession. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The Royapettah police had been investigating the case.