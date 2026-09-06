Chennai: Private garbage truck rams into security cabin of apartments, kills guard

The victim, Kirupal of Perambur, was living with a friend and had no immediate family in the city. The accident took place at around 5.30 am on a bylane off the Old ECR Link Road.

A private sewage lorry had entered the narrow street for sewage collection when a water tanker came from the opposite side, officials said. Due to Metro Rail construction work, the stretch has become constricted, leaving little space for two heavy vehicles to cross.