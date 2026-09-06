Chennai: Private garbage truck rams into security cabin of apartments, kills guard

CHENNAI: A private garbage truck hit a concrete cabin of an apartment building, causing the structure to collapse and killing a 57-year-old security guard in Sholinganallur in the early hours of Saturday.
The victim, Kirupal of Perambur, was living with a friend and had no immediate family in the city. The accident took place at around 5.30 am on a bylane off the Old ECR Link Road.
A private sewage lorry had entered the narrow street for sewage collection when a water tanker came from the opposite side, officials said. Due to Metro Rail construction work, the stretch has become constricted, leaving little space for two heavy vehicles to cross.
While trying to negotiate the narrow passage, the sewage tanker reportedly brushed against the roof slab of the security booth, bringing the structure down. Inside the cabin, Kirupal died trapped under the debris.
Teams from Fire and Rescue Services, along with Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police rushed to the spot, cleared the rubble and retrieved the body and sent it to Government Hospital for autopsy.
The truck driver, Manikandan (37), was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death.