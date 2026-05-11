Chennai: Private firm executive booked for investment fraud

According to Sasikumar, Vignesh had told him that investing Rs 1 lakh in cryptocurrency would yield a monthly profit of Rs 20,000. As proof, Vignesh claimed that he had invested several lakhs and earned huge profits.

Believing him, Sasikumar invested Rs 10.89 lakh in instalments. However, Vignesh did not pay any returns as promised. Suspicious, Sasikumar inquired about him in Guduvanchery and learnt he had allegedly duped several others of around Rs 40 lakh using the same method. When Sasikumar met him and demanded his money back, Vignesh refused and allegedly issued death threats.