Chennai Press Club condemns SIT for harassing media personnel

CHENNAI: The Chennai Press Club condemned the special investigation team constituted to probe into the sexual harassment of an Anna University student, alleging that SIT was harassing journalists in the name of investigation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Chennai Press Club stated that the SIT was acting against the directions of the Madras High Court, which directed the police to find the person responsible for making the FIR related to the case public.

The SIT summoned the journalists who have downloaded the FIR from the TN police portal and was harassing them by posing questions unrelated to the investigation, alleged the statement.

The journalists were made to wait for several hours and their mobile phones were seized by the SIT, which is against the freedom of speech, said the statement.