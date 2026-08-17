Chennai: Presidency College students seek functional lifts after two-year delay

Lifts have been installed in the department buildings housing History, Economics, Bachelor of Commerce (CS), Statistics and Tamil, according to students.

However, they remain non-operational, despite external shaft structures having been constructed three years ago to facilitate easier movement for students with disabilities and staff. The college, known for its historic architecture, traditionally relies on staircases to connect different floors. Students said the non-operational lifts have especially affected those with mobility issues.

According to college data, there are more than 5,000 students at the institution. Presidency College was ranked 15th in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, down from third place in 2022. Students also pointed to lack of cleanliness on the campus.

A student with vision disability said, “We often depend on friends or walking sticks to move around the campus. Although tactile flooring has been installed, it’s still difficult for us to reach classrooms on the first floor of the main building. If the lift at the Tamil department becomes operational, it will be easier for us to reach our first-floor classrooms and restrooms, as long as they allow us to use it.”

Second-year BCom (CS) and History students said that they had initially welcomed the installation of the lifts but were disappointed by the lack of progress. “We were happy when we saw lifts being built in our departments. However, over the past two years, nothing has progressed except for occasional tests by lift operators,” they rued.