Chennai: Presidency College students seek functional lifts after two-year delay

CHENNAI: Frustrated by a two-year delay, students of Presidency College have urged the state government and college administration to complete the pending works and make the lifts functional across departments, saying visually impaired and mobility-challenged students are being forced to negotiate staircases every day.
Lifts have been installed in the department buildings housing History, Economics, Bachelor of Commerce (CS), Statistics and Tamil, according to students.
However, they remain non-operational, despite external shaft structures having been constructed three years ago to facilitate easier movement for students with disabilities and staff. The college, known for its historic architecture, traditionally relies on staircases to connect different floors. Students said the non-operational lifts have especially affected those with mobility issues.
According to college data, there are more than 5,000 students at the institution. Presidency College was ranked 15th in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, down from third place in 2022. Students also pointed to lack of cleanliness on the campus.
A student with vision disability said, “We often depend on friends or walking sticks to move around the campus. Although tactile flooring has been installed, it’s still difficult for us to reach classrooms on the first floor of the main building. If the lift at the Tamil department becomes operational, it will be easier for us to reach our first-floor classrooms and restrooms, as long as they allow us to use it.”
Second-year BCom (CS) and History students said that they had initially welcomed the installation of the lifts but were disappointed by the lack of progress. “We were happy when we saw lifts being built in our departments. However, over the past two years, nothing has progressed except for occasional tests by lift operators,” they rued.
A Priya, an alumna who visited the campus after five years, said that the initiative was welcome but stressed the need for regular maintenance and student cooperation to ensure the lifts remained functional.
A History student said that the prolonged delay had also resulted in some damage to the lift in the department. “Since the lifts remain at a standstill, some people have dented and damaged the lift in our department. We urge the college administration to make them operational instead of just showcasing that our college has lifts,” the student said.
Admitting to the problems, Vice-Principal OR Devanathan told DT Next: “We’re expediting the remaining work, and the lifts will be completed and made fully operational soon.”