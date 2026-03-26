Chennai: Premium buses revamped with fewer stops, mandatory pre-booking

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced a series of measures to streamline its premium bus services, following feedback from commuters, with the objective of ensuring faster and more efficient travel.
The services, operated on a pilot basis under routes P570S and P91, have received a strong response from the public, prompting the transport utility to rationalise operations and enhance commuter convenience.
A key change is the reduction in the number of stops. On the P570S route, stops have been brought down from 49 to 16. The revised route will now have halts at MGR Koyambedu, Ashok Pillar, Guindy CIPET/Olympia, Guindy Railway Station/Estate, Velachery Bus Terminus, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur Accenture, Sholinganallur PU Office, Government School, Sholinganallur, Navalur, Egattur, Siruseri SIPCOT, Siruseri TCS Gate and Siruseri IT Park.
Similarly, the P91 route will operate with 16 stops, reduced from 34. The designated stops include Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (Kilambakkam), Vandalur Zoo, Perungalathur, Irumbuliyur, Tambaram West, Chromepet, Pallavaram New Bridge, Vels University, Echankadu, Kamatchi Hospital, Chennai One IT SEZ, Thoraipakkam Check Post, Perungudi, Kandanchavadi, Tidel Park and Tiruvanmiyur. Boarding and alighting will be permitted only at these notified stops.
As part of efforts to improve commuter experience, real-time tracking of buses has been enabled, allowing passengers to plan their journeys better. The ticketing system has also been upgraded to facilitate booking of up to four tickets in a single transaction.
Pre-booking of tickets has been made mandatory for these services. Passengers will not be permitted to purchase tickets onboard, a move aimed at reducing dwell time at stops and ensuring smooth operations. Tickets can be booked in advance through the Chennai One app.
The MTC has invited commuters to continue sharing feedback and has provided support through its social media platforms and a dedicated helpline.