Chennai: Premium buses revamped with fewer stops, mandatory pre-booking

The services, operated on a pilot basis under routes P570S and P91, have received a strong response from the public, prompting the transport utility to rationalise operations and enhance commuter convenience.

A key change is the reduction in the number of stops. On the P570S route, stops have been brought down from 49 to 16. The revised route will now have halts at MGR Koyambedu, Ashok Pillar, Guindy CIPET/Olympia, Guindy Railway Station/Estate, Velachery Bus Terminus, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur Accenture, Sholinganallur PU Office, Government School, Sholinganallur, Navalur, Egattur, Siruseri SIPCOT, Siruseri TCS Gate and Siruseri IT Park.