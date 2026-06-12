Chennai: Pregnant woman dies by suicide after husband blocks her contact number

She married Kumaresh (26), a resident of Nagireddy Thottam in Guindy, around six months ago. Kumaresh is employed at a private firm in Vadapalani.

According to police, Ranjitha was pregnant. A few days ago, a disagreement reportedly arose between the couple, following which she went to her mother's house in Velachery. However, she continued to remain in contact with her husband over the phone.

On Thursday night, Ranjitha died by suicide. On receiving information, Velachery police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.