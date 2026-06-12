Chennai: Pregnant woman dies by suicide after husband blocks her contact number

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old pregnant woman died by suicide at her mother's residence in Velachery on Thursday night.
Police are investigating whether a dispute with her husband and developments related to a phone number blocking led to the incident.
The deceased was identified as Ranjitha (23), a resident of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters in Velachery.
She married Kumaresh (26), a resident of Nagireddy Thottam in Guindy, around six months ago. Kumaresh is employed at a private firm in Vadapalani.
According to police, Ranjitha was pregnant. A few days ago, a disagreement reportedly arose between the couple, following which she went to her mother's house in Velachery. However, she continued to remain in contact with her husband over the phone.
On Thursday night, Ranjitha died by suicide. On receiving information, Velachery police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.
During the investigation, police found that Ranjitha had allegedly tried to contact her husband several times over the phone on the day of the incident.
Preliminary inquiries indicated that Kumaresh did not speak to her despite receiving the calls and later blocked her phone number.
Police are investigating whether the distress caused by these developments led to the suicide or if there were any other reasons behind the incident.