Chennai: Potholes on NT Patel Road in Nerkundram trouble motorists

CHENNAI: Residents are facing severe inconvenience due to potholes at several stretches of NT Patel Road in Nerkundram. The problem is particularly difficult in the morning and evening peak hours, making it challenging for motorists to negotiate the damaged stretches. The road has remained in this condition for the past year.
Several large and small potholes can be seen along the stretch, while the road surface has been damaged at many places, with loose gravel scattered across it. As a result, two-wheeler riders are forced to avoid the potholes while travelling on the road.
The road is also frequently used by heavy vehicles, cars and two-wheelers. Residents said that the condition of the road was worsening further as heavy vehicles continued to pass through the area.
Gopal, a resident, said two-wheeler riders have to suddenly slow down while crossing the potholes. “This poses a risk of accidents, as vehicles coming from behind may not be able to anticipate the sudden slowdown. Motorists also have to be extra cautious while travelling with children and elderly people. If vehicles get stuck in the potholes, it could lead to accidents,” he added.
Another resident, Gunasekaran, said that the situation becomes more dangerous when it rains, as rainwater accumulates in the potholes, making their depth difficult to identify. “Two-wheeler riders face the risk of losing balance after getting caught in the potholes. Some people have fallen and suffered injuries while travelling at night,” he said.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next: “Storm water drain works are currently being carried out on NT Patel Road. Around 250 metres have been completed, with only 50 metres remaining. When the work is completed, a new road surface will be laid in the area.”