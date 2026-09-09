Chennai: Potholes on NT Patel Road in Nerkundram trouble motorists

Several large and small potholes can be seen along the stretch, while the road surface has been damaged at many places, with loose gravel scattered across it. As a result, two-wheeler riders are forced to avoid the potholes while travelling on the road.

The road is also frequently used by heavy vehicles, cars and two-wheelers. Residents said that the condition of the road was worsening further as heavy vehicles continued to pass through the area.

Gopal, a resident, said two-wheeler riders have to suddenly slow down while crossing the potholes. “This poses a risk of accidents, as vehicles coming from behind may not be able to anticipate the sudden slowdown. Motorists also have to be extra cautious while travelling with children and elderly people. If vehicles get stuck in the potholes, it could lead to accidents,” he added.