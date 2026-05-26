Chennai: Posing as EB staffer, man harasses child in Ambattur; held under Pocso

CHENNAI: A man who posed as an electricity department staff and sexually harassed a child in Ambattur and robbed her of her anklets was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Police said that the incident happened on May 20 in the Ambattur Industrial Estate police station limits. The accused entered the house when the child was alone, claiming to be from the electricity department. He robbed the child's anklets and fled the scene.
On learning about the intruder, the family filed a police complaint. A police team conducted investigations and zeroed in on the suspect based on CCTV footage.
After investigations, the police arrested Balaji (36) of Tondiarpet. Probe revealed that he was also involved in similar offences using the same modus operandi.
Police recovered the stolen anklets and the two-wheeler used in the crime. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.