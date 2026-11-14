Chennai Port signs three MoUs to boost cargo movement, formalises Thailand shipping link

The agreement with TCI Seaways will facilitate a container service between Ranong Port in Thailand and Chennai under the BIMSTEC framework. The proposed service had been discussed between the company and Chennai Port officials in October. The third MoU, with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), focuses on improving railway connectivity and promoting rail-based container movement through Chennai Port.

During the stakeholder meeting, industry representatives sought additional storage facilities, dedicated berths for iron ore fines and faster development of the proposed Outer Harbour project to increase the port's cargo-handling capacity. Companies, including Hyundai, Indian Oil Corporation and Suryadev Alloys and Power Ltd, shared their growth projections and highlighted the need for infrastructure expansion.

While container export operations at Chennai Port have been fully digitised, the stakeholders also called for extending digitisation to import processes. While container export operations at Chennai Port have been fully digitised.