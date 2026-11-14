Chennai Port signs three MoUs to boost cargo movement, formalises Thailand shipping link

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port Authority signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to increase cargo movement and strengthen connectivity, including a commitment to handle around 1 million metric tonnes of dry bulk cargo over three years, and an agreement to facilitate a proposed container service between Chennai and Ranong Port in Thailand.
The agreements were exchanged on Friday during a visit by Union Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar, who reviewed infrastructure development at the port and held consultations with representatives of shipping lines, container train operators, terminal operators, logistics companies, and trade associations. He also visited the proposed Outer Harbour project site.
Under the agreement with MinSotrans, Chennai Port has committed to handling approximately 1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo over three years under its Non-Containerised Cargo Incentive Scheme (NCCS).
The agreement with TCI Seaways will facilitate a container service between Ranong Port in Thailand and Chennai under the BIMSTEC framework. The proposed service had been discussed between the company and Chennai Port officials in October. The third MoU, with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), focuses on improving railway connectivity and promoting rail-based container movement through Chennai Port.
During the stakeholder meeting, industry representatives sought additional storage facilities, dedicated berths for iron ore fines and faster development of the proposed Outer Harbour project to increase the port's cargo-handling capacity. Companies, including Hyundai, Indian Oil Corporation and Suryadev Alloys and Power Ltd, shared their growth projections and highlighted the need for infrastructure expansion.
While container export operations at Chennai Port have been fully digitised, the stakeholders also called for extending digitisation to import processes. While container export operations at Chennai Port have been fully digitised.